Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,267,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,341,000 after purchasing an additional 821,640 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.41 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.