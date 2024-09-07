Keith M. Rosenbloom Buys 104,492 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 104,492 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $599,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,234.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Vanguard Stock Up 2.3 %

AVD opened at $6.27 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $175.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVD shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Vanguard

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 70,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 492.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 195.7% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.