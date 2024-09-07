Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,977 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $18,618,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 178.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,699 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 75.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. StockNews.com cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

