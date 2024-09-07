Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

About Korea Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

