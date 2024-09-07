Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Korea Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.02.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
