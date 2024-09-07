Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 159 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Dover by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Dover by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 120,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,733. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.2 %

DOV stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.93. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.