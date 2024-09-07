Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 237 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $468.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $341.85 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,615 shares of company stock worth $21,417,310. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.