Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 525 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $702.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $796.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.59. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

