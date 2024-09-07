Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys Shares of 9,621 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

