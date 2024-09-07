Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after acquiring an additional 300,355 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,800,000 after buying an additional 282,056 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after buying an additional 995,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 470.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 2.8 %

VST stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

