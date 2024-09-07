Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.