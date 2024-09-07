Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

