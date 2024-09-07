Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDS. Morgan Stanley cut Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.