Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 986,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after buying an additional 132,453 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 377.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.2% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

