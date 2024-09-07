Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BUD opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

