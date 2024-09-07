Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $909,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.13.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $866.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $848.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $903.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

