Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $324,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.1 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

