Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Malibu Boats worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 1.2 %
MBUU opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
