Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NSSC opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 31.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

