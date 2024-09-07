Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 4,044 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,766.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $92.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

