Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $115.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

