Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 107,870 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,870 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,933,000 after acquiring an additional 684,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,686,000 after acquiring an additional 213,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 147,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

