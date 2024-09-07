Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 228 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

CVS opened at $57.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

