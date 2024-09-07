Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $1.78 Million Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Crescent Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. CWM LLC increased its position in Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRGY opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRGY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,344 shares of company stock worth $120,723. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

