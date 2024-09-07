Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.2 %

AOS opened at $76.89 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.