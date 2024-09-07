Lake Street Capital Lowers 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target to $4.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. 3D Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,655 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 92,167 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

