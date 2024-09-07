Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 2.27% of Landmark Bancorp worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.