Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 11,613 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

USB stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

