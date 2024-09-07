Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.76% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $60,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,186,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $41.64 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

