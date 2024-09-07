Lear (NYSE:LEA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Lear stock opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.07. Lear has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

