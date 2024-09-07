LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $8.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LZ. JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.92 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

