LGT Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.1 %

LLY opened at $902.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $895.97 and its 200-day moving average is $827.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

