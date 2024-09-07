LGT Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 311.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 133.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $781.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $812.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $756.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.93.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

