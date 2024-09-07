LGT Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BOND opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $94.84.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.