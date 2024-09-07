LGT Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,293,000 after buying an additional 308,138 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,104,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 343,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $190.16 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

