LGT Financial Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $553,279,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $303.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

