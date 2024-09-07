LGT Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 415.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after buying an additional 678,375 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $471.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

