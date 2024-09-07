LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,249 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 583.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

TECK opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

