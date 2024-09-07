LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 215.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $7,916,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.62.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE AAP opened at $39.75 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.