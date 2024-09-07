LGT Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

ESGU stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

