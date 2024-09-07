Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Acquires 206,840 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 206,840 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,435,469.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,850,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,121,394.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 472,339 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $3,178,841.47.

On Friday, August 30th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 250,568 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,720.24.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 4,362 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $30,097.80.

On Friday, August 16th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $15,939.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 345,839 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $2,704,460.98.

On Monday, August 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 1,318,174 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,901,298.98.

On Friday, August 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 736,054 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $6,278,540.62.

On Monday, August 5th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 136,315 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,224.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 119,587 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,015,293.63.

On Friday, July 26th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 209,209 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $1,778,276.50.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LGF-B opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

