Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Purchases 472,339 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 472,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,178,841.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,772,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,841.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 206,840 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,469.60.

On Friday, August 30th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 250,568 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $1,861,720.24.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 4,362 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $30,097.80.

On Friday, August 16th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $15,939.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 345,839 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,704,460.98.

On Monday, August 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 1,318,174 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $10,901,298.98.

On Friday, August 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 736,054 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $6,278,540.62.

On Monday, August 5th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 136,315 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,224.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 119,587 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,015,293.63.

On Friday, July 26th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 209,209 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,778,276.50.

Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LGF-A opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

See Also

