LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Lessened by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,234,000 after acquiring an additional 656,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after buying an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after buying an additional 111,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $39.98 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

