loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Raised to $2.50 at UBS Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $2.30 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,548.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,548.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,122,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,748,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,500. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

