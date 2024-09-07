Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.25

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $5.02. Materialise shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 47,618 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.65 million for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 185,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Materialise by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Materialise by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

