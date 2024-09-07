Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells $309,148.06 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,148.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,618,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, James Daniel Fay sold 24,692 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $104,447.16.

On Thursday, August 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Matterport’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,598,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 142.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,021,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,442 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 806,528 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

