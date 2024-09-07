Max Lousada Sells 64,047 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) CEO Max Lousada sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,809,327.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,909,422 shares in the company, valued at $82,191,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Max Lousada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

