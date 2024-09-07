MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $189.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.