MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1,856.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IFF opened at $102.95 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

