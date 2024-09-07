MCF Advisors LLC Buys 442 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,525.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

