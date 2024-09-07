MCF Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

